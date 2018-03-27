Barclays PLC (BARC) Receives GBX 226.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.89 ($3.12).

BARC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.97) to GBX 225 ($3.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 190 ($2.63) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.32) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target (up previously from GBX 234 ($3.23)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($3.04) in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In other Barclays news, insider Mike Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,013.54).

Shares of Barclays (LON BARC) traded up GBX 6.25 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 215.95 ($2.98). 40,376,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $35,750.00 and a PE ratio of 2,159.50. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.25).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

