Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Red Hat (RHT)

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the open-source software company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Red Hat to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Red Hat from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

RHT stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. Red Hat has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26,178.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Red Hat by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Red Hat during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Red Hat by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,065 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

