Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $227.11 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, Gate.io and Mercatox. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $227.11 million and $20.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00727984 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012746 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Binance and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

