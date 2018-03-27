Bata Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bata has a market cap of $622,970.00 and $1,947.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.01721810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004779 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015577 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001271 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,008,119 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.