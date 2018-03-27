BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo (PSCT)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.39% of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $83.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

