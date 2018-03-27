BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

