BB&T Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Icon Plc (ICLR)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.65. The company has a market cap of $6,355.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $109.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Icon to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

