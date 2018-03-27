BCA Marketplace (BCA) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) in a report issued on Friday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BCA Marketplace from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.80) price target on shares of BCA Marketplace in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of BCA Marketplace (BCA) opened at GBX 150.20 ($2.08) on Friday. BCA Marketplace has a 52 week low of GBX 151 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,004.00.

In other news, insider Avril Palmer-Baunack bought 17,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,058.88 ($36,002.87). Insiders have bought 42,451 shares of company stock worth $6,597,026 in the last quarter.

BCA Marketplace Company Profile

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe’s used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing, International Vehicle Remarketing and Vehicle Buying.

