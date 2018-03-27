BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA) Insider Avril Palmer-Baunack Purchases 17,144 Shares

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) insider Avril Palmer-Baunack purchased 17,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,058.88 ($36,002.87).

Avril Palmer-Baunack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Avril Palmer-Baunack purchased 13,524 shares of BCA Marketplace stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,880.28 ($27,466.54).

On Friday, February 23rd, Avril Palmer-Baunack purchased 11,783 shares of BCA Marketplace stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,031.10 ($27,674.91).

On Thursday, February 1st, Avril Palmer-Baunack sold 600,000 shares of BCA Marketplace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.60), for a total value of £1,128,000 ($1,558,441.56).

BCA stock opened at GBX 150.20 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,004.00. BCA Marketplace PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.18).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities increased their price objective on BCA Marketplace from GBX 235 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCA Marketplace from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.80) price objective on shares of BCA Marketplace in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BCA Marketplace Company Profile

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe’s used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing, International Vehicle Remarketing and Vehicle Buying.

