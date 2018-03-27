Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Price

News stories about Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Beacon Roofing Supply earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8076702528666 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,542.70, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

