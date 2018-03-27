Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Beazer Homes USA worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 141.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 411,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 55.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 232,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 511.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,683 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,778,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.58. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,007,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

