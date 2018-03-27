bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. bebe stores earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.3382374447222 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BEBE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.77, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, insider Manny Mashouf sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 59.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

