Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,247,000 after purchasing an additional 750,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,722,000 after purchasing an additional 383,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180,575.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 577.78%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

