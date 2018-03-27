Bee Token (BEE) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Bee Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $83,079.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bee Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00724194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012849 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00147679 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bee Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.