Bee Token (BEE) Price Hits $0.0895

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Bee Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $108,288.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00739031 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00147842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00187144 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

