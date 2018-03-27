Berenberg Bank Raises NMC Health (NMC) Price Target to GBX 4,600

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($55.26) to GBX 4,600 ($63.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMC Health to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,730 ($37.72) to GBX 3,270 ($45.18) in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,085 ($42.62) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NMC Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 4,100 ($56.65) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,497 ($48.31).

Shares of NMC Health (LON:NMC) opened at GBX 3,338 ($46.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 5,135.38. NMC Health has a 12-month low of GBX 1,726 ($23.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,558 ($49.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from NMC Health’s previous dividend of $10.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,198 ($44.18) per share, with a total value of £95,940 ($132,550.43).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. The company owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

