Critical Survey: Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) versus Its Peers

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “CONTNRS & GLASS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Berry Global Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry Global Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion $340.00 million 16.28 Berry Global Group Competitors $4.68 billion $274.67 million 20.65

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% Berry Global Group Competitors 6.97% 26.17% 5.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry Global Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Berry Global Group Competitors 137 799 795 12 2.39

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies have a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

