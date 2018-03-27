Berry Petroleum (BRY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Berry Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.5475144395263 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 51,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

