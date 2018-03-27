Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Insider Patricia H. Walker Sells 1,569 Shares

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $19,492.33, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital set a $83.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 144.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,969 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,015,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,696,000 after buying an additional 866,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Insider Patricia H. Walker Sells 1,569 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/best-buy-co-inc-bby-insider-patricia-h-walker-sells-1569-shares-updated.html.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.