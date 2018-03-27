BidaskClub Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

GLDD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,507. The company has a market cap of $268.56, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.65. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 333,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,965,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 846,044 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors.

