Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

