Tuniu (TOUR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tuniu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.83, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.42. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 34.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $72.22 million for the quarter.

Tuniu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tuniu by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tuniu by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Tuniu by 113.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tuniu by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tuniu by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers.

