Farmer Bros (FARM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Farmer Bros from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Farmer Bros stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.27). Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $167.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Mottern purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $45,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Farmer Bros (FARM) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/bidaskclub-upgrades-farmer-bros-farm-to-buy-updated.html.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.