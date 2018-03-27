Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.20.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) opened at $253.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $7,353.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.89 million. research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,176 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 249,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

