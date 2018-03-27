BipCoin Price Tops $0.0513 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One BipCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BipCoin has a total market cap of $83,455.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BipCoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000216 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About BipCoin

BipCoin (CRYPTO:BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BipCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

