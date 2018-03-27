Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.14 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $18,822.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00014796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005335 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,302,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,576,473 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bismuth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.