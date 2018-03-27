BitBean Price Reaches $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, BitBean has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. BitBean has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037947 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00840548 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016148 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About BitBean

BitBean (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. BitBean’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. BitBean’s official website is www.bitbean.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

BitBean Coin Trading

BitBean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy BitBean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBean using one of the exchanges listed above.

