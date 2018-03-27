Bitcloud Hits One Day Volume of $2,767.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $2,767.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,519,223 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

