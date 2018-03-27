bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.60 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, AEX, Coinbene and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00696760 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012597 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00144542 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00180827 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 159,645,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, AEX and Coinbene. It is not presently possible to buy bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.