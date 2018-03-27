Bitcoin Gold Hits One Day Volume of $13.80 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.75 or 0.00677168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Zaif, BTCC and Allcoin. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $891.88 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.02759540 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00214599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00052449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00080429 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00336784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,006,999 coins and its circulating supply is 16,906,999 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred at block 491407. It implements a new PoW algorithm, Equihash, which makes it ASIC-resistant and can only be mined by GPUs rigs. The purpose of Bitcoin Gold is to make mining decentralized again following Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of “1 CPU = 1 vote”.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, Mr. Exchange, EXX, HitBTC, BL3P, BigONE, Bit-Z, BitGrail, Bitstamp, itBit, Foxbit, Kucoin, BitMEX, Fisco, CoolCoin, Gemini, Lbank, LakeBTC, Bithumb, Luno, Zaif, Gate.io, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Bitonic, BitMarket, YoBit, BTCBOX, xBTCe, Coinrail, WEX, CoinExchange, Coinnest, Korbit, Binance, Tidex, BitBay, Bittrex, BtcTrade.im, Coinfloor, Coinone, OKEx, ZB.COM, Paribu, Allcoin, bitFlyer, BTC Markets, Gatecoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, GDAX, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Bitbank, CEX.IO, Cryptopia, Quoine, BTCC, Coinroom, GetBTC, Poloniex, CoinEgg, BTCTurk, Livecoin, Bibox, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, RightBTC, Bitso, Liqui, ACX and BX Thailand. It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

