Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $54.83 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $54.83 or 0.00679280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QuadrigaCX, Coinsquare, HitBTC and Huobi. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $926.95 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.16 or 0.02702730 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00210217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078999 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00317748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,005,599 coins and its circulating supply is 16,905,599 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred at block 491407. It implements a new PoW algorithm, Equihash, which makes it ASIC-resistant and can only be mined by GPUs rigs. The purpose of Bitcoin Gold is to make mining decentralized again following Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of “1 CPU = 1 vote”.”

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

