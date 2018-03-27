Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $39.69 or 0.00503986 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $4.27 million and $172,192.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00032821 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013427 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00069894 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022441 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 107,573 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

