Bitdeal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,732.00 (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Bitdeal has a market capitalization of $870,070.00 and $4,732.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitdeal coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.01780400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004983 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015532 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001276 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00023720 BTC.

About Bitdeal

BDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Bitdeal Coin Trading

Bitdeal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

