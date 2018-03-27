BitDegree Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Cobinhood. BitDegree has a market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $49,876.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00696760 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012597 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00144542 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00180827 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,869,198 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

