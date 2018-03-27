BitDice Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,473.00 (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One BitDice token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges. BitDice has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $12,473.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDice has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00725355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012738 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00148740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00032008 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitDice Profile

BitDice’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase BitDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDice must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

