bitSilver (BITSILVER) Price Hits $18.97 on Major Exchanges

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, bitSilver has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. bitSilver has a total market capitalization of $413,120.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitSilver token can now be bought for $18.97 or 0.00241541 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00725355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012738 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00148740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00032008 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitSilver’s total supply is 21,782 tokens. The official website for bitSilver is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER. The official message board for bitSilver is bitsharestalk.org.

bitSilver can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy bitSilver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitSilver must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitSilver using one of the exchanges listed above.

