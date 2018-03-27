bitUSD Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. bitUSD has a market cap of $13.72 million and $590,503.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00013754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00727984 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012746 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,756,700 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.