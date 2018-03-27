Bitvolt (VOLT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Bitvolt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded down 25% against the dollar. Bitvolt has a market capitalization of $20,934.00 and $57.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitvolt alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00143285 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00023112 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitvolt Profile

Bitvolt (VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitvolt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitvolt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.