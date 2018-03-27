Black Hills (BKH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Williams Capital raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

BKH stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 392,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,874. The firm has a market cap of $2,784.33, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.05 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

