BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2059216377978 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

