BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.34% of Dine Brands Global worth $112,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 68,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 141,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.71 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $638,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $76,880.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,179.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a positive return on equity of 230.88% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is -13.74%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, formerly DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

