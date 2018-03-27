BlackRock Inc. Has $109.76 Million Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Momo worth $109,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Momo by 33.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,102,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,287 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Momo by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,286,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Momo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,144,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,500,000 after buying an additional 729,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,977,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,749.39, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr raised Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.07 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Momo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

