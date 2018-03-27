BlackRock Inc. Takes $110.69 Million Position in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,801,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,686,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.02% of Consol Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CEIX stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Consol Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $352.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/blackrock-inc-takes-110-69-million-position-in-consol-energy-inc-ceix.html.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.