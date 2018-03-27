Block Array (ARY) Price Tops $0.0967

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $48,749.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00723751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146729 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.