BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00005607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and $3.88 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00701183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012532 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00145587 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182290 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,138,737 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

