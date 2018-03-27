BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 Million

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Kucoin. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockMason Credit Protocol alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00735265 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00147325 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028946 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol launched on October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,138,737 tokens. The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin, Binance and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

