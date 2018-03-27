Bloom Market Capitalization Reaches $15.29 Million (CRYPTO:BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bloom has a market cap of $15.29 million and $96,524.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00717823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00146076 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00187007 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,496,569 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system.”

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

