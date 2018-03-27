Blox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $660,124.00 (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Blox has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Blox token can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance and BigONE. Blox has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $660,124.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00720445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00146152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029192 BTC.

About Blox

Blox launched on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,923,039 tokens. The official website for Blox is www.coindash.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

