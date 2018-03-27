Blox Market Capitalization Achieves $27.78 Million (CRYPTO:CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Blox has a total market capitalization of $27.78 million and $609,412.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox token can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, BigONE and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00710658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012872 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00147932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00193569 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox’s launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,923,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blox’s official website is www.coindash.io.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Binance and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

