Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Capital Reinsurance earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.6421735304684 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of BCRH stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is -18.22%.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

